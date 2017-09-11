Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Monday, 11 September 2017

Pakistani textile factories still unsafe

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
PAKISTAN –  Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) says Pakistani textile factories are still unsafe, five years after a fire at the Ali Enterprises factory in the country, which killed 250 workers. CCC blames the absence of transparent safety inspections and how corporate auditing systems fail to identify potential safety risks. The controversy comes as, just weeks before the fire, the factory in question was awarded a SAI8000 certification after an audit carried out by a private auditing firm, which the CCC claims how ineffective mainstream auditing is in documenting risks.

