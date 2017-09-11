PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Monday, 11 September 2017

Berlin Ethical Fashion show swaps venue

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

Photo: Messe Frankfurt

BERLIN – Messe Frankfurt has announced the next version of the Greenshowroom and Ethical Fashion Show Berlin will take place at Kraftwerk Berlin, a former power station that supplied electricity to east Germany during the cold war. The textile event organiser also announced that it will launch two new discussion forums on innovation and sustainability: #Fashiontech and FashionSustain, which are scheduled to be held during the show. At the shows, fashion buyers will be able to view contemporary fashion and casual wear on the ground and first floor, with a focus on environmental aspect of clothing production.

Have you also seen?
Closing the Loop
Due Dilligence

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc Water September 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Radici September 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
HeiQ September 2017
Performance Days September 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet September 2017

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - September 2017
TITAS September 2017

Reference Tools