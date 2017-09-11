Trending Right Now

BERLIN – Messe Frankfurt has announced the next version of the Greenshowroom and Ethical Fashion Show Berlin will take place at Kraftwerk Berlin, a former power station that supplied electricity to east Germany during the cold war. The textile event organiser also announced that it will launch two new discussion forums on innovation and sustainability: #Fashiontech and FashionSustain, which are scheduled to be held during the show. At the shows, fashion buyers will be able to view contemporary fashion and casual wear on the ground and first floor, with a focus on environmental aspect of clothing production.