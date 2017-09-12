PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 12 September 2017

UN slaps North Korea with textiles export ban

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

NEW YORK – The United Nations (UN) has voted unanimously in favour of tougher new sanctions on North Korea, which include a total ban on the export of textiles. Textiles are Pyongyang’s second-largest export, and the UN says the ban will cost the country more than US$700 million per year. North Korea’s largest trading partner, China also agreed to the sanctions that also included limits of the imports of crude oil and a ban on new visas for North Korean workers abroad.

Ecotextile News recently reported the claim that clothing imported by major apparel retailers and brands with the ‘Made in China’ label could actually have been made by extremely low-paid garment workers in North Korea, which are then exported back across the border for sale on the international market.

The news of further unauthorised sub-contracting of garment production in North Korea using exported Chinese-made textiles will concern many retailers and brands sourcing from the region.

Have you also seen?
Labels test 1
Textile Standards & Legislation

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc Water September 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Radici September 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
HeiQ September 2017
Performance Days September 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet September 2017

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - September 2017
TITAS September 2017

Reference Tools