Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 14 September 2017

Oritain diversifies into ‘cotton transparency’

Written by David Styles
DUNEDIN – Supply chain specialist Oritain Global plans to implement its ‘fingerprint’ identification technology, currently used in the food industry, to improve transparency and traceability in the cotton industry.

The company, which analyses and then compares crops with the composition of the soils in which they are grown, has announced new partnerships with American supima cotton grower, J.G. Boswell, Australian upland cotton producer, Auscott and home textiles firm, Welspun India.

The move comes as the provenence of Indian organic cotton is once again being brought into question.

