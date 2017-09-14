Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 14 September 2017

Project aims to limit synthetic textile microfibres

Written by John Mowbray

BONN – A new €1.7 million project sponsored by German Federal Ministry for Education and Research to reduce the environmental impact of microplastics from synthetic textiles is being backed by leading outdoor clothing brands such as Vaude, Adidas, Polartec as well as detergent suppliers, WWF Germany, industry associations and academia.

The new project, which runs over 3 years aims to develop new technologies that limit fibre ‘shedding’ from fabrics such as polyester fleece during household laundering. Biodegradable alternative fibres to polyester and other synthetics will also be examined.