Trending Right Now

Archroma
Published on Thursday, 14 September 2017

US cotton steps up on sustainability

Written by David Styles
CARY, NC – Cotton Incorporated has signalled its strong intent to focus more resources on environmental issues in the cotton sector with the appointment of Jesse Daystar as its first Chief Sustainability Officer. Daystar’s move, from his role as Assistant Director at the Centre for Sustainability and Commerce at Duke University, coincides with the release of a new strategy for the US cotton industry launched by the National Cotton Council’s (NCC) sustainability task force. 

 The NCC outlined a range of new goals on environmental stewardship that will be implemented by 2025 and which further its commitment to a more sustainable and transparent future for the US cotton sector.

