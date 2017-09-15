Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Friday, 15 September 2017

Research illuminates fluorescent cotton potential

Written by David Styles
Credit: Filipe Natalio

REHOVOT – Scientists at the Weizmann Institute, Israel, have today published a report which indicates cotton textile fibres may be produced with fluorescent properties which do not fade during domestic washing. The study established a method of linking molecules with desired functions, such as fluorescent or magnetic compounds, to sugar molecules that cotton plants absorb through their vasculature and use to build their cells.

This could also be interesting from an environmental perspective since some fluorescent brightening agents are not stable and can sometimes result in restricted substance list (RSL) failures. 

