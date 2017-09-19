Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Fashion brands to tackle climate change

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
NEW YORK – Fashion brands Gap Inc., Nike, Levi Strauss, VF Corporation, Guess, and Eileen Fisher have joined the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTI), which aims to help companies cut their greenhouse gas emissions in a bid to limit global warming to below the critical 2°C threshold. The companies join other clothing brands such as H&M, ASICS, Kering, Puma, Walmart, Inditex, Woolworths Holdings Ltd, Marks and Spencer, and One Jeanswear Company. To join the initiative, firms must publicly commit to a detailed emissions reduction goal.

