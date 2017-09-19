Trending Right Now

NEW YORK – Fashion brands Gap Inc., Nike, Levi Strauss, VF Corporation, Guess, and Eileen Fisher have joined the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTI), which aims to help companies cut their greenhouse gas emissions in a bid to limit global warming to below the critical 2°C threshold. The companies join other clothing brands such as H&M, ASICS, Kering, Puma, Walmart, Inditex, Woolworths Holdings Ltd, Marks and Spencer, and One Jeanswear Company. To join the initiative, firms must publicly commit to a detailed emissions reduction goal.