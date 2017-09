Published on Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Recycled fabrics have unique cotton/viscose feel

Written by John Mowbray

HELSINKI – Researchers in Finland have developed their first range of knitted textiles made from chemically recycled cotton yarns that are said to have a water footprint that is around 2 per cent of virgin cotton and 10 per cent of viscose – and will enable new industrial applications of previously unusable textile waste.

The researchers also say that fabrics made from this new process have unique properties that are ‘halfway between cotton and viscose fibres.’