Trending Right Now

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Planet Textiles set for Vancouver

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
Leading apparel brands, retailers and textile supply chain stakeholders who are moving the needle on environmental issues will assemble in Vancouver, Canada on 22nd May 2018 at the 9th annual Planet Textiles summit on sustainability.

Co-organised by MCL News & Media – the publisher of Ecotextile News – and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), Planet Textiles will be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and takes place the day prior to the two-day SAC Annual Members Meeting on the 23 – 24 May 2018.

The objectives of Planet Textiles in Vancouver will be to share with delegates the latest new environmental initiatives and business models in the textile supply chain; and to show how new technologies, financial innovations can help to increase collaboration, transparency and measurement throughout the industry.

As such, the organising committee invites interested speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to submit their ideas here about how they can contribute to Planet Textiles 2018 for review by 15th October.

Vancouver is currently working to become ‘the greenest city in the world’ through its ‘Greenest City Action Plan’ working the council, residents, businesses, and other organisations to achieve a set of measurable and attainable environmental targets.  

“Vancouver has set a leading international example in its commitment to sustainability and addressing climate change,” SAC CEO Jason Kibbey said. “We’re looking forward to gathering there as global leaders in the apparel sector continue working toward the SAC’s own sustainability goal of achieving industry transparency by 2020.”

The Vancouver event follows on from this year’s edition held in Bangalore, India where around 350 delegates debated the issue of water use, conservation and pollution throughout the textile supply chain.

Web: www.planet-textiles.com

