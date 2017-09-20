Trending Right Now

Published on Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Bangladesh suffers another garment factory fire

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – At least six workers have been killed in the latest Bangladesh garment factory fire with early reports saying other workers are still missing, so the death toll may rise. This comes a matter of weeks after the decision was made to renew the Bangladesh Accord, the agreement put in place post-Rana Plaza to avoid exactly this kind of incident.

So far just 30 companies out of 200 have re-signed to the Accord’s latest commitments which see the initiative extended until 2021.

The fire, which has now been extinguished by emergency services, is the latest in a long line of similar fatal incidents which have led to calls for a new system of governance to be brought in to prevent such tragedies. Mustafizur Rahman, deputy district police chief, told reporters at the scene: "So far we have found six bodies. The search is ongoing."

This latest incident, which has cost a minimum of six workers their lives, will do nothing to allay fears about safety in garment manufacturing and the effectiveness of initiatives such as the Bangladesh Accord, which has been under increasing scrutiny of late.

Remediation has been a topic of paramount importance in Accord negotiations as it is unclear who, if anyone, will be held accountable for the costs of making factories safe for workers. The Accord 2.0 is due to commence when the current Accord expires in May 2018. The updated agreement has so far been signed by companies including Primark, H&M and Inditex (Zara) but more than 75 per cent of the original signatories are yet to sign up.

The Accord and Alliance are only believed to cover around half of Bangladesh’s garment workers. Some factories who do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Accord have announced their own initiatives. In an exclusive interview with Ecotextile News, Sarah Labowitz, co-founder of the NYU Stern Centre for Business and Human Rights, described such efforts as “too little, too late.”

