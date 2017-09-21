Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 21 September 2017

Study scales apparel wastage mountain

AMSTERDAM – A Dutch study has examined the culture of mass apparel production, the subsequent wastage and potential improvements as part of a paper published by the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.

Researchers found that on average, consumers in the Netherlands purchased 46 clothing items per year, figures that were lower than that of other participating nations. They also discovered that on average, 40 items are disposed of per annum: 24 of these garments are thrown away in general household waste; five are unsuitable for reuse but can can be recycled; two are re-wearable but not by international second-hand standards; nine of the items are suitable for resale on the international second-hand market.

These figures meant that the average number of items in a person’s wardrobe was 173, with 123 deemed to be ‘in active use’ with 50 items not being worn for at least one year. ‘Measuring the Dutch clothing mountain: Data for sustainability-oriented studies and actions in the apparel sector’ was authored by a collaboration hosted by Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences and involved a consortium of partners in­cluding NGO’s, companies, charitable or­ganizations and knowledge institutions.

The study states: “One of the aims of this project is to highlight the importance of growing clothing volumes,” and goes on to explain that other similar research papers have concentrated on “promoting the use of organic or recycled materials. Although this line of action is certainly valuable and needed, it should be com­plemented with solutions to maintain or reduce the quantity of clothing made and discarded.”

The research focussed on data gathered from the UK, Denmark, Germany and France, along with domestic information [from the Netherlands] in order to assess and recommend resolutions to the current situation which sees an ever-increasing amount of wastage in the garment sector.

Further examining the second-hand apparel sector and the destiny of items of clothing that are returned by consumers are set out as the next steps in progressing this study.

