Published on Tuesday, 26 September 2017

SAC targets 20,000 textile facilities

Written by John Mowbray

SAN FRANCISCO – The Sustainable Apparel Coalition has launched an internal campaign to get 20,000 supplier facilities on board with the new, soon-to-be launched Higg Platform by the end of 2018 as it looks to significantly scale up participation in the sustainability index.

The SAC currently has data from around 10,000 supplier facilities on the Higg, but the plan is to scale up significantly with the brand new version of the platform which aims to be launched in early November.