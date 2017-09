Published on Tuesday, 26 September 2017

UK T-Shirt firm goes green

Written by David Styles

COWES – Garment manufacturer, UK T-Shirt Printing, has moved its operations to a new low carbon factory on the Isle of Wight, which is powered entirely by renewable energy.

The company is a division of fashion brand Rapanui, and says the decision was a result of a substantial upturn in business related to its sustainable branded merchandise and in recognition of its supply chain’s commitment to sustainability and traceability.