Kelp-based textile scoops ‘sustainable planet’ award

NEW YORK – AlgiKnit has received the ‘sustainable planet’ prize at the 2017 National Geographic ‘Chasing Genius’ awards. Asta Skocir, a professor at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, was behind the kelp-based textile project which received US$25,000 to take the project further.

Alginate-based fibres derived from kelp – a type of algal seaweed – have been widely used in the medical textiles for their wound healing properties.