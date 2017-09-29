Trending Right Now

Published on Friday, 29 September 2017

New PaCT boss claims targets exceeded

DHAKA – The newly appointed program manager for Bangladesh Partnership for Cleaner Textiles (PaCT), Nishat Shahid Chowdhury, has said the initiative which is backed by the Dutch government and retailers such as Inditex, C&A and H&M has met, and in some cases exceeded, all its program targets as it gears up for PaCT Phase II, which is launched tomorrow (30th September).

Led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and supported by Solidaridad, PaCT aims to drive competitiveness and environmental sustainability in the Bangladesh wet processing sector, by reducing water, energy, and chemical use through the adoption of best practices.