Trending Right Now

Published on Friday, 29 September 2017

Wool yarn bags gold eco award

Written by John Mowbray

Photo: Zegna Baruffa

OAKLAND – A wool yarn jointly developed by Italian spinner Zegna Baruffa and Stella McCartney has been awarded a Cradle to Cradle gold level certificate and will feature in the fashion brands ready-to-wear collections and accessories.

The certification marks the fashion industry’s first ‘gold level’ Cradle to Cradle certification for a wool yarn, which has been produced without the use of pesticides, ‘optimisation’ of textile dye chemistry, and improving the health, safety and environmental profile of the wool fibre.