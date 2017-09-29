Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Friday, 29 September 2017

Swedish event talks sustainable fashion

Written by David Styles
Credit: Mistra

STOCKHOLM – Mistra Future Fashion this week held a two-day event to discuss the progress made during the six years its research programme including the latest news on its polycotton project which produces chemical recycled cellulose (viscose) filaments from cotton/polyester blended textiles.

Around 90 guests included research partners, representatives from government and major industry partners including Swedish retailers H&M, Lindex, Fillipa K and KappAhl gathered to hear a variety of perspectives on innovative measures to improve sustainability in the garment sector.

Reference Tools