Trending Right Now

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Published on Monday, 02 October 2017

IFC launches phase two of PaCT

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
Details

DHAKA – At an event in Bangladesh, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group has today launched phase two of the Partnership for Cleaner Textiles (PaCT) program, which aims to drive sustainability in Bangladesh’s textile and garment sector.

The move brings with it the closure of phase one which was launched back in 2013 with support from the government of The Netherlands. The next phase of the program, supported by the Australian government, aims to significantly increase the scope of the program by working with the entire textile value chain from spinning to the final finished garment.

IFC also signed separate MoUs with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and VF Corporation during the phase two launch event.

Reference Tools