Trending Right Now

Archroma
Published on Monday, 02 October 2017

DAFI designs tool to close fashion loop

Written by David Styles
COPENHAGEN – The Danish Fashion Institute (DAFI) has launched a free online platform which it claims will help apparel designers and product developers to produce clothes and textiles more sustainably by “helping to cut out waste in fashion and to extend the life of clothes.”  

‘Design for Longevity’ has been created as part of the European Clothing Action Plan (ECAP), the first EU-Life funded project to concentrate on sustainability in the apparel sector. Other member organisations include the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, British Fashion Council and Mistra Future Fashion, whose sustainability event last week in Stockholm was reported on by Ecotextile News.

