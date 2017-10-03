PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Political turmoil leads to worker’s rights spotlight

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

AMSTERDAM – Amid the current political turmoil in Cambodia, Clean Clothes Campaign says labour rights are at risk after the closure of civil society space in the country. The Cambodian government recently detained opposition leader Kem Sokha last month and accused him of treason for apparently attempting to overthrow the government, with help from the United States.

Clean Clothes Campaign, along with the Water Rights Consortium and International Labour rights Forum, issued a joint statement calling on apparel companies sourcing from the country to urge the government to respect worker’s rights, amid the political disruption.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Unifi October 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Performance Days October 2017
ITMA 2019 - October 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet October 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - October 2017
Oeko-tex October 2017

Reference Tools