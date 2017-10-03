Trending Right Now

Published on Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Political turmoil leads to worker’s rights spotlight

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

AMSTERDAM – Amid the current political turmoil in Cambodia, Clean Clothes Campaign says labour rights are at risk after the closure of civil society space in the country. The Cambodian government recently detained opposition leader Kem Sokha last month and accused him of treason for apparently attempting to overthrow the government, with help from the United States.

Clean Clothes Campaign, along with the Water Rights Consortium and International Labour rights Forum, issued a joint statement calling on apparel companies sourcing from the country to urge the government to respect worker’s rights, amid the political disruption.