Trending Right Now

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Archroma updates on REACH compliance

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

REINACH – Textile dye and chemical supplier, Archroma has announced that 60 per cent of its products active in the EU now comply with the European Union’s (EU) Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and restriction of Chemicals programme (REACH). The company says 369 of its chemical substances are now within the scope of Phase 3, cooperating with co-registrants, and phase 4, assessing and documenting hazard and risk information in the registration dossier, of REACH.

The Swiss-based company plans to spend a further US$14.5 million to ensure full compliance by 2018.