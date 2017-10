Published on Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Inditex marks progress on worker rights

Written by John Mowbray

MADRID – Spanish fashion retail giant Inditex and IndustriALL Global Union celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Global Framework Agreement at an event in Madrid where they reflected on key progress made under the joint venture initiative launched back in 2007.

These Global Framework Agreements (GFAs) serve to protect the interests of workers across a range of multinational company’s operations.