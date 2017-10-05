Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 05 October 2017

Sustainable fashion accelerator launched in Paris

Written by John Mowbray

PARIS – At an event hosted by Miroslava Duma and Stella McCartney at the Google Arts & Culture Lab in Paris, over 400 leading fashionistas gathered to witness the launch of Fashion Tech Lab (FTL), a new initiative designed to accelerate the fashion industry towards a more innovative and sustainable future.

The event showcased innovative textile technologies from all over the world, including yarns derived from spider silk, a peppermint-based antimicrobial treatment, upcycled yarns derived from post-consumer and post-industrial textile waste, marine and coastline recovered polyester yarns, and new developments in polyester/cotton blended recycling.

Miroslava Duma is a Russian digital entrepreneur and investor in the world of international fashion.