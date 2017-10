Published on Thursday, 05 October 2017

Trevira launches branded recycled polyester

Written by John Mowbray

BOBINGEN – Synthetic textile fibre supplier Trevira, which is owned by the Indorama Group, has launched its first branded range of recycled polyester yarns that meet both to the Global Recycled Standard and the GCS-NL – recycled claim standard.

The company says it filament yarns are made in its German spinning mills from both pre- and post-consumer recycled polymers with the recycled granulate from PET bottles supplied by its Indian-based parent company.