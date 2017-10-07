Trending Right Now

Published on Saturday, 07 October 2017

Lenzing debuts Tencel Luxe in Paris

Written by David Styles

PARIS – ‘Tencel Luxe’, a new lyocell filament yarn from Austrian fibre producer, Lenzing, has been unveiled at an event at the Palais de Tokyo, Paris. The launch featured several speeches, a Q&A forum and a fashion show of garments made using the new yarn, both as a blend with other fibres along with apparel made with 100 per cent Tencel Luxe.

The product, described by the company as a “breakthrough sustainable cellulosic filament” is being targeted at the luxury apparel market as it’s said to provide a similar drape and texture to silk. “This is a high-end fashion revolution,” was the battlecry from Lenzing executive vice president, Amit Gautam, speaking to David Styles prior to a lavish launch event in the French capital.