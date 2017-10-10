PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Plans unveiled to boost recycled polyester use

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

WASHINGTON – Today more than 40 textile, apparel and retail companies including brands such as Adidas, Dibella, Eileen Fisher, H&M, Lindex, Target and Timberland have signed either commitments or supporter agreements to increase their use of recycled polyester by at least 25 per cent by 2020.

This new pledge has been organised by the Textile Exchange recycled polyester workinggroup and is in-line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal target 12 which aims to achieve the sustainable management and efficient use of natural resources, including reducing material footprints.

Progress will be measured via the signatories annual participation in the Textile Exchange Preferred Fiber and Materials Benchmark Survey, where reported 2016 useage of recycled polyester will be taken as a base for growth.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Unifi October 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Performance Days October 2017
ITMA 2019 - October 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet October 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - October 2017
Oeko-tex October 2017

Reference Tools