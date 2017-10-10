Trending Right Now

Published on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Plans unveiled to boost recycled polyester use

Written by John Mowbray

WASHINGTON – Today more than 40 textile, apparel and retail companies including brands such as Adidas, Dibella, Eileen Fisher, H&M, Lindex, Target and Timberland have signed either commitments or supporter agreements to increase their use of recycled polyester by at least 25 per cent by 2020.

This new pledge has been organised by the Textile Exchange recycled polyester workinggroup and is in-line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal target 12 which aims to achieve the sustainable management and efficient use of natural resources, including reducing material footprints.

Progress will be measured via the signatories annual participation in the Textile Exchange Preferred Fiber and Materials Benchmark Survey, where reported 2016 useage of recycled polyester will be taken as a base for growth.