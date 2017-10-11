Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Argentina to adopt Responsible Wool Standard

Written by John Mowbray
POTOMAC – The Argentinian government and its Industry Wool Federation – the Federation Lanera Argentina – which represents wool scourers, topmakers and exporters have said they will adopt the language, content and best practices of the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), which is run by Textile Exchange. 

The move, which was announced today at a Textile Exchange press briefing in Maryland, USA, means that from 2018, the Argentinian wool sector, will use the RWS as a basis for the outreach and training of the country’s sheep farmers.

