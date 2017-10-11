PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 11 October 2017

New report shines light on pesticide use in cotton

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

Photo: PAN UK

LONDON – Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK) has published a report into the current rate of pesticide use in cotton. With support from the C&A Foundation, PAN UK says, while pesticide use patterns have changed from more toxic pesticides to selective, less harmful chemicals, this is due to the coverage of sustainability standards increasing to cover over 1.7 million farmers.

However, the report also suggests that many hazardous pesticides are still used, particularly in smallholder cotton production.

Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Unifi October 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Performance Days October 2017
ITMA 2019 - October 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet October 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - October 2017
Oeko-tex October 2017

Reference Tools