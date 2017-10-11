Trending Right Now

Published on Wednesday, 11 October 2017

New report shines light on pesticide use in cotton

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

Photo: PAN UK

LONDON – Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK) has published a report into the current rate of pesticide use in cotton. With support from the C&A Foundation, PAN UK says, while pesticide use patterns have changed from more toxic pesticides to selective, less harmful chemicals, this is due to the coverage of sustainability standards increasing to cover over 1.7 million farmers.

However, the report also suggests that many hazardous pesticides are still used, particularly in smallholder cotton production.