Trending Right Now

Archroma
Published on Thursday, 12 October 2017

GM cotton report sparks war of words

Written by David Styles
WASHINGTON – The cotton industry has never been free from controversy. Whether debating sustainability, organic cotton status or genetic modification (GM), views across the industry have seldom been aligned.

Following the release of the recent Soil Association (SA) report on GM cotton in India – interpreted on the whole as a damning account of what it described as “the astronomical rise and catastrophic fall of GM cotton in India” – another tempestuous row has erupted with cotton at the centre. David Styles reports.

