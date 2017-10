Published on Friday, 13 October 2017

Regenerative organic certification takes shape

Written by John Mowbray

WASHINGTON – A new standard for regenerative organic agriculture, which applies to cotton production is now in the process of being set up by a coalition of farmers, nonprofits, scientists, and brands such as Patagonia under the auspices of certification body NSF International.

Led by the Rodale Institute, the move aims to increase soil organic matter over time, improve animal welfare, provide economic stability and fairness for farmers to create resilient regional ecosystems and communities.