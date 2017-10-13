PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 13 October 2017

Report shows textile firms go green

Written by Chris Remington
  • Print
Details

BEIJING – Following the release of the 4th annual Corporate Information Transparency Index (CITI) today, findings have highlighted that the textile industry in particular is increasingly adopting greener, more sustainable methods in their overseas supply chains, this coincides with a national effort to clamp down on the environmental effects associated with manufacturing across industry. Of the 267 brands assessed, apparel manufacturing giants including Levi Strauss, Adidas, Gap and Puma were named within the top ten contributors. 

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Unifi October 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Performance Days October 2017
ITMA 2019 - October 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet October 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - October 2017
Oeko-tex October 2017

Reference Tools