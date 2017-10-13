Trending Right Now

BEIJING – Following the release of the 4th annual Corporate Information Transparency Index (CITI) today, findings have highlighted that the textile industry in particular is increasingly adopting greener, more sustainable methods in their overseas supply chains, this coincides with a national effort to clamp down on the environmental effects associated with manufacturing across industry. Of the 267 brands assessed, apparel manufacturing giants including Levi Strauss, Adidas, Gap and Puma were named within the top ten contributors.