Amsterdam to host responsible denim event

AMSTERDAM – Fashion for Good has announced it is set to host Long Live Denim!, an event that will enable brands to gather and discuss the progress made by the two-year long Alliance for Responsible Denim (ARD) project, which has recently passed its half way point.

The organisers say the mission of ARD is to “make the denim industry cleaner and smarter so that we can produce denim in the most sustainable way possible.”