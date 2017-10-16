Trending Right Now

Published on Monday, 16 October 2017

Report ranks brands on China environmental progress

Written by John Mowbray

BEIJING – Newly released data from the Chinese government, online monitoring by NGO’s and corporate disclosure agreements has shown the textile industry has boosted its environmental performance in partnership with leading international brands.

However, the findings, which are reported in the 4th annual Corporate Information Transparency Index (CITI), show that although China’s strengthening of environmental supervision has prompted more brands to recognise supply chain environmental risks, insufficient monitoring capacity is still hindering companies from going green.

In the report, Levi Strauss, Esquel Group and Adidas Group were ranked the top three apparel companies for supply chain practices.