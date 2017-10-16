PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Monday, 16 October 2017

Report ranks brands on China environmental progress

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

BEIJING – Newly released data from the Chinese government, online monitoring by NGO’s and corporate disclosure agreements has shown the textile industry has boosted its environmental performance in partnership with leading international brands.

However, the findings, which are reported in the 4th annual Corporate Information Transparency Index (CITI), show that although China’s strengthening of environmental supervision has prompted more brands to recognise supply chain environmental risks, insufficient monitoring capacity is still hindering companies from going green.

In the report, Levi Strauss, Esquel Group and Adidas Group were ranked the top three apparel companies for supply chain practices.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Unifi October 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Performance Days October 2017
ITMA 2019 - October 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet October 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - October 2017
Oeko-tex October 2017

Reference Tools