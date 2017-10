Published on Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Polluting textile units unplugged

Written by John Mowbray

TIRUPUR – A number of Indian textile printing and washing units which had reportedly discharged untreated chemical effluents have been closed down by government officials after a request from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The power supply was ordered to be pulled at the companies after it was claimed that none of the wet textile processing facilities had received the correct clearance from officials at the TNPCB.