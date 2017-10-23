Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Monday, 23 October 2017

Accord, Alliance agree to leave Bangladesh next year

Written by John Mowbray
DHAKA – The Bangladesh Accord and The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety have both agreed to end their tenures in Bangladesh by June 2018 and hand over their responsibilities on workplace safety in the ready-made-garment sector to a government-led initiative.

The organisations reached a consensus on how the Bangladesh garment sector should be policed going forward which will result in the formation of a ‘Remediation Coordination Cell’, which will include government representatives, NGO’s, industry associations, trade unions and international retailers and brands. 

