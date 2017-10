Published on Monday, 23 October 2017

China clamps down harder on pollution

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

BEIJING – The Chinese Environmental Bureau says it has penalised tens of thousands of manufacturing factories in the country, after surprise, recent inspections from local authorities that have reportedly caught textile firms and other manufacturing sectors off guard.

It’s reported that China’s Ministry for Environment, inspections have taken place in 10 provinces and around 80,000 factories have been either fined, criminally charged or officially reprimanded by the government.