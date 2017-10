Published on Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Lenzing and Unifi collaborate on Cone Denim project

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

GREENSBORO – Lenzing has announced that it is working with Unifi and Cone Denim on the launch of a new jeanswear range that features Lenzing’s dope-dyed Modal fibres and black Repreve recycled polyester by Unifi.

The company says Future Black+ denim range is the industry’s first ‘certified’ fade-resistant black denim, which uses recycled black polyester in its jeans that are made with up to 17 recycled plastic bottles – depending on the final garment.