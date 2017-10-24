Trending Right Now

Published on Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Stahl becomes bluesign partner

Written by Joe Pinkstone

Details

Photo: bluesign

ST. GALLEN – Today, chemical company Stahl has become a bluesign partner, signalling further intent from the Dutch-based supplier of chemistry to the leather and technical textile sectors to maintain a high-standard of sustainability throughout the manufacture process of its formulations.

To become a bluesign system partner, companies have to commit to following the bluesign criteria where all parties set and monitor defined benchmarks. System partners have to go through rigorous tests in order to verify compliance with the bluesign criteria.