Trending Right Now

Published on Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Textile stakeholders launch the Apparel Impact Institute

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
SAN FRANCISCO – Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), along with the Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH), Target, PVH Corporation, Gap and HSBC have together launched the Apparel Impact Institute (AII), which aims to work with clothing brands and textile manufacturers to select, fund and scale projects that improve the environmental impact of apparel and footwear.

Its first project is set to focus on textile mill improvement, and the Institute has selected the Natural Resources Defence Council’s ‘Clean by Design’ initiative which reduces energy, chemical and water use to scale mill improvements in the textile industry.

