Published on Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Kingpins teams up with ZDHC on denim

Written by John Mowbray

NEW YORK – Global denim event Kingpins and the ZDHC Group have entered into a collaboration to drive more sustainable chemistry and to accelerate innovations to improve environmental performance for the denim industry.

The first steps in this cooperation will take place at this week’s Kingpins in Amsterdam although a more formal partnership between the two organisations is expected to be announced in April 2018.