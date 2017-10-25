Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Wednesday, 25 October 2017

LCA examines manmade cellulosic fibres

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
CALIFORNIA – Fashion brand Stella McCartney has released the results of a new Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) that compares the environmental performance of man-made cellulosic textiles made with ten different types of raw materials from global forests to recycled clothing.

SCS Global Services conducted the study, which was commissioned by Stella McCartney, which looked at a range of environmental issues, such as the sourcing of raw materials to the production of the final fibre in a bid to provide the textile industry with more clarity on responsible fibre sourcing choices.

