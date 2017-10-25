Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Wednesday, 25 October 2017

ILO sees progress in Uzbek cotton sector

Written by Joe Pinkstone
TASHKENT – Labour conditions in Uzbekistan have shown “very positive developments” this year, according to the ILO. With increased pay, better working conditions and new legislation, the cotton sector in Uzbekistan has been boosted by fairer working conditions.

The news comes as the cotton processing sector reported this week that 40 per cent of cotton fibre being produced in Uzbekistan was now being processed internally.

However, recent reports of child labour, forced labour and the unethical treatment of workers raises concerns over how the increase in demand will impact the cotton industry workers.

