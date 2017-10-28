Trending Right Now

Published on Saturday, 28 October 2017

Bangladesh Accord set to oversee transition

Written by John Mowbray

DHAKA – In agreement with the Bangladesh National Government, the Bangladesh Accord on Fire, Health and Safety has said it is ‘ready to continue’ operations beyond May 2018 until a local regulatory body can demonstrate ‘full capacity’ to inspect factories, compel remedies, and protect workers.

The clarification by the Accord comes after it was reported that the High Court in Bangladesh had frozen the Accord 2018 (transition) agreement, which has also been widely opposed by some organisations and textile mill owners in the Bangladesh clothing sector.