Published on Monday, 30 October 2017

Denim to get a new lease of life

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM ­– The Alliance for Responsible Denim has held ‘Long Live Denim’, an event organised in collaboration with four of the initiative’s main partners: Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences; House of Denim; Circle Economy; and Make Up.

Post-consumer recycled denim (PCRD) was top of the agenda at the event as brands, mills and fashion organisations gathered to discuss the initiative’s progress and to outline visions for the future of a more sustainable denim industry.