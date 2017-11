Published on Tuesday, 31 October 2017

Project uses microwaves to chemically recycle PET

Written by Joe Pinkstone

BRUSSELS – A new project has been launched this week that enables the chemical de-polymerisation of polyester (PET) using microwaves.

The project is expected to vastly improve the current methods and success rate of the chemical recycling of PET and allow for direct reinsertion of the raw materials into the virgin-grade stage, thus moving textile fibre production a step closer towards a circular economy.