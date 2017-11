Published on Tuesday, 31 October 2017

Stahl to open new China centre of excellence

SUZHOU – Dutch chemicals company Stahl, which supplies the to the automotive and textile industries has revealed that the construction of its new ‘centre of excellence’ in Suzhou, China is expected to be completed in September 2018.

This will be its second centre of excellence in China, as it aims to meet the growing demand for textile chemicals, colorants, coatings and auxiliaries that have less impact on the environment.