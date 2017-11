Published on Tuesday, 31 October 2017

NRDC gears up for Clean By Design expansion

Written by Joe Pinkstone

NEW YORK – The National Resource Defence Council spoke to Ecotextile News about the role the newly-launched Apparel Impact Institute (AII) will have on the operations of the NRDC project, ‘Clean By Design’, which was chosen by AII as the first initiative to receive its full support.

The AII was launched last week to help take small projects in the textile and clothing sector to full commercial scale in order to improve the environmental impact of the global apparel industry.