Trending Right Now

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 01 November 2017

Report calls for chemical PET recycling overhaul

Written by Joe Pinkstone
CHARLOTTESVILLE – A new report backed by US outdoor brand Patagonia, Lululemon and Polartec, among others, has called for improvements to the existing manufacturing infrastructure of the way polyester (PET) is chemically recycled. The report, which assesses several newly developed techniques for PET chemical recycling, and which are at different stages of commercialisation, concludes that these new advances may have the potential to operate more efficiently as a network of small-scale facilities.

