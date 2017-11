Published on Thursday, 02 November 2017

Wrangler pools resources with TAWC

Written by David Styles

GREENSBORO – Denim apparel brand Wrangler has announced a partnership with the Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) to enable higher levels of efficiency in water use among cotton growers.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been agreed which will see the TAWC act on an advisory level to Wrangler’s US sustainable cotton programme.